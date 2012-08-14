Coleman defends Collison & Collins
- From the section Football
Wales manager Chris Coleman says he has no doubts over the commitment of Jack Collison or James Collins to the national squad.
The West Ham United pair have pulled out of the squad to face Bosnia-Hercegovina in Wednesday's friendly, prompting former Wales midfielder Mickey Thomas to question their attendance record.
But Coleman says both players have genuine injuries and remain in his plans for the forthcoming 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.
