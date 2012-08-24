Steven Fletcher: Sunderland complete £14m deal for Wolves striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Fletcher scores for Wolves

Sunderland have signed striker Steven Fletcher from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that could be worth £14m.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side paying an initial £12m. The rest is performance-related add ons.

Last season Fletcher scored 12 Premier League goals as Wolves were relegated.

Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said: "I think Steven will be terrific for us. Steven has a proven track record of scoring goals."

He added: "He's underrated, but not by me. I'm delighted that we've been able to bring him to Sunderland.

"Wolves lost their Premier League status last season but I think he's very good and I think he's improving."

On Friday the Championship club also sold Matt Jarvis to West Ham in a deal that could be worth £10.75m.

Fletcher by numbers 7 - Steven Fletcher scored the most headed goals in the 2011-12 Premier League

12 - Premier League goals Fletcher scored for Wolves last season

Wolves had rejected three Sunderland offers for Fletcher in recent weeks before the bid was accepted on Thursday

The Scotland striker, who had two years left on his Wolves contract, submitted a transfer request earlier this month, following Sunderland's £12m offer.

His former club Burnley are due 15% of any profit Wolves make on the player they paid £7m for in 2010.

Sunderland had been short of forward options following the departures of Asamoah Gyan and Nicklas Bendtner, but boosted their attack with the signing of former Everton striker Louis Saha last Thursday.

No Sunderland player reached double figures in goals last season, with Bendtner and Stephane Sessegnon the top scorers with eight.