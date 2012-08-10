DJ Campbell Blackpool return unlikely - Ian Holloway

Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has said the chances of him re-signing striker DJ Campbell from QPR are remote.

The 30-year-old striker joined Rangers last summer following Blackpool's relegation from the Premier League.

Holloway said financial issues rule out any chance of Campbell returning to Bloomfield Road.

"We are about as close to re-signing DJ Campbell as me wearing high heels and calling myself Sheila," Holloway told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I don't want to tell our fans that we might get DJ Campbell back. I don't think there's a chance in a million at the moment of doing that, because of his club, what they're looking for and how much they're paying him at the moment.

"It's nobody else's fault other than what QPR decided to pay him when they took him on.

"He's got another couple of years on that so does he need to take a cut or go backwards? I don't think so. Will they pay him some of the rest of the money? I don't think so.

"Why should he lose out? Whether they want him or not, they have to honour the contract."

Campbell was one of the stars of Blackpool's solitary Premier League campaign, scoring 13 goals for the Seasiders in 2010-11.

The previous season, his 14 goals in 21 games during a four-month loan spell at Bloomfield Road fired Holloway's side into the top flight.

However he has only scored once for QPR, in a 3-0 win at Wolves last September.

Meanwhile Holloway also confirmed that Preston duo Danny Mayor and Jamie Proctor are training with Blackpool.

Winger Mayor, 21, played 44 games last season, scoring three goals, while 20-year-old striker Proctor has scored four times in a total of 40 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Both players expressed a desire to leave Deepdale earlier this summer.