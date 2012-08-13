AFC Bournemouth sign Brighton's Tommy Elphick

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Brighton defender Tommy Elphick on a three-year-deal.

The 24-year-old came through the club's academy making 182 appearances for the Seagulls but missed all of last season with an Achilles injury.

The central defender is set to compete with Steve Cook, Miles Addison, Stephane Zubar and Adam Barrett.

Elphick told the club website: "It's exciting, I've had a tough 14 months with injury, this is a new challenge."