Colin Daniel joins Mansfield Town from Macclesfield

Colin Daniel

Mansfield Town have signed Macclesfield Town midfielder Colin Daniel for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old began his career playing for Stags manager Paul Cox when they were together at Eastwood Town.

Cox said: "Colin will add power, pace and quality on the left of midfield and anywhere across the front line and I am sure our fans will be pleased."

Daniel, who has also played at left-back, joined Macc in 2009 and had a deal until the end of next season.

