England up to third in Fifa world rankings

England have risen to their best ever position in the Fifa world rankings.

Roy Hodgson's side have moved to third above Uruguay, whose 2011 Copa America victory has lost value in Fifa's system used to determine rankings.

Wales moved up one place into 37th, Scotland arrested their slide from the last rankings to reach 46th, while Northern Ireland went up one to 101st.

The Republic of Ireland, who lost all three group matches at Euro 2012, stayed in 26th.

Drawing a blank There are four teams in the Fifa world rankings who have not registered a ranking point: Bhutan, Montserrat, San Marino and Turks & Caicos Islands.

England progressed to the knockout stage of Euro 2012 after they topped their group, but were unable to end their 16-year wait to reach the last four of a major competition as they lost on penalties to Italy at the quarter-final stage.

The Fifa world rankings are compiled every month, with ranking points accumulated according to results, the importance of the matches played and the strength of opposing teams.

World and European champions Spain have retained a comfortable lead at the top ahead of Euro 2012 semi-finalists Germany.

Five-times world champions Brazil, who do not have to qualify for the 2014 World Cup as hosts, continued their fall and have reached a record low of 13th.

The decline is due to the fact that they have played fewer top-level matches in 2012 than some of the other leading nations, and despite reaching the final at London 2012, their ranking will not receive a major boost in September as the Olympics is not a points-scoring competition.

Fifa world rankings - top 20

1. Spain 2. Germany 3. England 4. Uruguay 5. Portugal 6. Italy 7. Argentina 8. Netherlands 9. Croatia 10. Denmark 11. Russia 12. Greece 13. Brazil 14. France 15. Chile 16. Ivory Coast 17. Sweden 18. Mexico 19. Czech Republic 20. Ecuador

Selected others: 26. Republic of Ireland 37. Wales 46. Scotland 101. Northern Ireland