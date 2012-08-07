Dundee Utd charged by Uefa for crowd trouble

Dundee United have been charged on two counts by Uefa following crowd trouble at their Europa League qualifier against Dinamo Moscow.

Fighting broke out in the Jim McLean stand during the 2-2 draw last Thursday and a fan ran on to the pitch to celebrate United's opening goal.

United were fined 5,000 euros by Uefa last year for a fan invading the Tannadice field against Slask Wroclaw.

United have launched their own internal investigation into the ugly scenes.

Fans found guilty of "unacceptable conduct" will be banned from Tannadice, the club have said.

Three arrests were made and another seven spectators were ejected from the stadium for their behaviour.

United chairman Stephen Thompson confirmed: "We have been charged by Uefa on two counts.

"I feel very let down by a number of people."

Speaking at half-time, BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon said: "I have to say I cannot remember the last time I saw fighting like that inside a Scottish football ground."

A statement on the club's website read: "Dundee United is carrying out an internal inquiry into the events during Thursday night's Europa League tie v Dinamo Moscow.

"Any individual found to have been involved in unacceptable conduct and damaging the club's proud reputation will face a stadium ban.

"The club continue to foster the Uefa spirit incorporated within the Respect campaign and actively encouraged the promotion of these values in our strategy for Thursday's match and we are extremely disappointed that the actions of one or two individuals have been seen to damage what was yet another special European night at Tannadice."