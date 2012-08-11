Portadown late show sinks Whites
Portadown score twice in the final three minutes to earn a 4-2 victory over Lisburn Distillery 4-2 at Shamrock Park.
Goals from Ryan Burns and Joe McNeill put the Ports in control only for Jordan Forsythe and Michael Halliday to hit back for the Whites.
Gary Breen made it 3-2 before Jamie Tomelty secured the three points.
