Last-gasp Reds defeat Glenavon
- From the section Football
Cliftonville defeat Glenavon 2-1 at Solitude thanks to a last-minute penalty from Chris Scannell.
Sean McCashin put the Lurgan Blues ahead before Liam Boyce levelled for the Reds.
A handball gave Scannell the chance to win it and the striker made no mistake to secure all three points.
