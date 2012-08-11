Last-gasp Reds defeat Glenavon

Cliftonville defeat Glenavon 2-1 at Solitude thanks to a last-minute penalty from Chris Scannell.

Sean McCashin put the Lurgan Blues ahead before Liam Boyce levelled for the Reds.

A handball gave Scannell the chance to win it and the striker made no mistake to secure all three points.

