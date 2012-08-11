Sky Blues shock champions Linfield
- From the section Football
Jamie Davidson's double gives Ballymena United a surprise 2-0 victory over defending Premiership champions Linfield.
The teenager supplied two cool finishes to give the Sky Blues a deserved win at the Showgrounds.
United manager and former Linfield striker Glenn Ferguson was delighted with his team's display.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired