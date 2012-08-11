Sky Blues shock champions Linfield

Jamie Davidson's double gives Ballymena United a surprise 2-0 victory over defending Premiership champions Linfield.

The teenager supplied two cool finishes to give the Sky Blues a deserved win at the Showgrounds.

United manager and former Linfield striker Glenn Ferguson was delighted with his team's display.

