A 90th-minute penalty from Kevin Kilbane sent Coventry City into the Capital One Cup second round at the expense of Dagenham.

The game looked to be going to extra time before defender Michael Spillane brought down Richard Wood in the box.

Veteran debutant Kilbane was on hand to convert from the spot and send the Sky Blues through.

Earlier on, Cody McDonald forced a save from Chris Lewington while Josh Scott fired over at the other end.

Live text commentary