Robin van Persie: Roberto Mancini not expecting Man City switch

Robin van Persie

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has said he does not expect Arsenal captain Robin van Persie to join the Premier League champions.

Van Persie, whose current contract expires next summer, revealed in July he would not be signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

City, Manchester United and Juventus have failed with offers for the Netherlands striker, 29.

Mancini said: "Van Persie? No, I don't think he will come here."

Van Persie in numbers Van Persie earned Arsenal 27 points last season, based on his goals (30) and assists - the most of any player in the Premier League

In the 2011-12 season, he scored a goal every 111 minutes while he was on the pitch

The Dutchman converted one in five chances last season, while 58% of his 141 shots were on target - the best record in the league

The Dutch international is in the Arsenal squad that travels to Germany for the club's pre-season training camp this week.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be involved in the friendly match against Cologne on Sunday.

Arsenal will sell Van Persie if they receive the right offer, rather than risk losing their captain for nothing next summer.

Although City appear to have given up, Manchester United and Juventus continue to pursue the player but have not increased their opening bids.

Privately, Van Persie is understood to have expressed a preference for the prestige and tradition of United and Juventus.

He won both the Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association player of the year prizes in recognition of his 36-goal contribution for Arsenal last season.

Arsenal expect to complete a deal for Santi Cazorla this week, after the move was held up by financial complications at the selling club Malaga.

Last month Mancini, who is yet to make a single addition to his squad this summer, warned that City need new signings to boost their Premier League title defence.