Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former St Johnstone striker Francisco Sandaza will hold signing talks with Rangers today. Full story: Sun

Meanwhile, ex-Celtic striker Craig Beattie has told the Ibrox club to improve their offer. (Daily Express)

Former Celtic left-back Danny Fox, now at Southampton, will earn a recall to the Scotland squad for next week's friendly with Australia. (Scotsman)

Celtic players have been holding regular discussions about how crucial it is that they qualify for the Champions League, midfielder Beram Kayal has revealed. (Various)

New Inverness signing Simon King believes Terry Butcher's new, young team can build on Saturday's 2-2 draw against St Mirren. Full story: Daily Record

Hearts winger David Templeton is backing teenage full-backs Callum Paterson and Kevin McHattie to continue the excellent form they showed in Saturday's win over St Johnstone. (Daily Record)

Striker Michael Higdon believes an early Motherwell goal in Athens on Tuesday evening can upset Panathinaikos, who hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their Champions League qualifier. Full story: Daily Record

Aberdeen midfielder Gavin Rae is backing goalkeeper Jamie Langfield to recover from his opening day blunder that gifted Celtic victory. (Various)

Hibernian manager Pat Fenlon is demanding a response from his players in next weekend's Edinburgh derby after their 3-0 loss at Dundee United. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray insists his Olympic gold medal can help him break his Grand Slam duck. (Various)