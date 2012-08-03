Wolves make Christophe Berra available for transfer

Wolves will listen to offers for Christophe Berra after the defender told the club he wants a new challenge.

The 27-year-old centre-back, capped 20 times by Scotland, has one year remaining on his contract at Molineux.

"Given his contract situation with only 12 months remaining, the club has reluctantly agreed to make him available," said boss Stale Solbakken.

Berra joined Wolves from Hearts in February 2009 for a fee of around £2.3m and has made 122 appearances.

Solbakken added: "Christophe has one year of his contract remaining and, after talks, has decided that he wishes to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

"Christophe will continue to work with the first-team squad and be available for selection while the club await an offer."

Previous boss Mick McCarthy had pursued Berra for almost a year before finally completing a deal for the then-Hearts captain midway through Wolves' Championship-winning campaign of 2008-09.

He featured regularly during their three seasons in the Premier League, sometimes captaining the side in the absence of Karl Henry and Roger Johnson.

Solbakken, who has made three senior signings since taking over at Molineux in May, has said he is looking to sign another centre-back before the Championship season starts away at Leeds on 18 August.