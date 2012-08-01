Stevenage defender Darius Charles agrees new deal

Darius Charles

Stevenage left-back Darius Charles has agreed a new two-year deal, tying him to the club until the summer of 2014.

The 24-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but he has committed himself for a further 12 months.

Charles, 24, joined Stevenage from Ebbsfleet in 2010 and helped them to promotion from League Two.

He made 34 appearances last season, scoring five goals, including the winner against Reading in the FA Cup.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired