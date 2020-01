Scottish Division Three ins and outs

From the section

Signings and departures from the 10 clubs in Scottish Division Three during the summer transfer window.

Annan Athletic

Ground: Galabank, Annan

Manager: Harry Cairney

Last season: 5th

In: Scott Chaplain, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Kieran McGachie, forward (Motherwell); Steven Swinglehurst, defender (Carlisle United); Greig Thorburn, defender (Kilmarnock); Graeme Ramage, forward (Dumbarton); Michael Daly, forward (Queen's Park); David Murray, forward (Queen's Park); Ally Love, defender (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); Andrew Donley, forward (Threave Rovers)

Out: Bryan Gilfillan, midfielder (Clyde); Aaron Muirhead, defender (Partick Thistle, undisclosed); David Cox, forward (Alloa Athletic); John MacBeth, defender (Dalbeattie Star); Sean O'Connor, forward; David Winters, forward; Danny Mitchell, defender; Jonny Jamieson, goalkeeper

Berwick Rangers

Ground: Shielfield Park, Berwick-upon-Tweed

Manager: Ian Little

Last season: 7th

In: Alberto Garcia Arena, forward (Athletico Mancha Real); Ross Brady, defender (Livingston); Dean Carse, forward (Aberdeen); Youssef Bejaoui, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath); Devon Jacobs, defender (Stirling Albion); Damian Gielty, midfielder (Avenir Beggen); Phil Addison, forward (Hibernian); Marc Lancaster, defender (Hibernian); Dean Droudge, defender (Cowdenbeath); Neil Janczyk, defender (East Fife); Jordan Foster, defender (Hibernian, loan); Craig Stevenson, midfielder (Lothian Thistle/Hutchison Vale); Dean Hoskins, defender (Spartans); Dougie Brydon, midfielder (Duns)

Out: Darren Gribbon, forward (Arbroath); Jamie Barclay, goalkeeper (Clyde); David Greenhill, midfielder (East Stirlingshire); Michael Deland, defender (Newtongrange Star); Stephen Thompson, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose); Damon Gray, forward; Elliott Smith, defender; Richard Walker, defender; Darren Smith, midfielder; Chris McLeod, defender; John Ferguson, forward; Aaron Ponton

Clyde

Ground: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld

Manager: Jim Duffy

Last season: 9th

In: Craig Wedderburn, defender (East Fife); Steven Masterton, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Sean Fitzharris, midfielder (Unattached); Bryan Gilfillan, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Jamie Barclay, goalkeeper (Berwick Rangers); John Kane, midfielder (Stranraer); Stuart McColm, midfielder (Stranraer); Gary Graham, forward (Hearts); Nic Rajovic, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Kevin Watt, forward (Bo'ness United); Stefan McCluskey, forward (Shotts Bon Accord); David Marsh, defender (Cumbernauld United); Ryan MacBeth, midfielder (unattached)

Out: Jamie Pollock, midfielder (East Fife); Jason Marr, defender (Alloa Athletic); Declan Gallagher, defender (Dundee, undisclosed); Conor Stevenson, midfielder (Albion Rovers); David Crawford, goalkeeper (Stirling Albion); Mark Archdeacon, forward (Kilbirnie Ladeside); Kris Irvine, midfielder (Beith). Loan - Jack Sloss, midfielder (Cumbernauld United)

East Stirlingshire

Ground: Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir

Manager: John Coughlin

Last season: 10th

In: Philipp Zufle, midfielder (unattached); Sean Kelly, defender (St Mirren, loan); Paul Quinn, forward (Albion Rovers); Rhys Devlin, midfielder (Airdrie United); Dave Greenhill, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Michael Hunter, midfielder (Stenhousemuir, loan); Nathan Shepherd, midfielder (Stranraer); Richard Miller (Vale of Leven); Mark Begg, midfielder (St Roch's); Michael Herd, midfielder (Whitehill Welfare); Craig Hume, midfielder (Lochend Amateurs); Craig Donaldson, midfielder (unattached); Ryan McWilliams, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers, loan); Rhys Devlin, defender (Airdrie United, loan made permanent)

Out: Steven Tart, midfielder (Bellshill, loan); David Cane, defender (Bo'ness United); Andy Stirling, defender; Joe Dingwall, defender; Ryan Frances, defender; Jordyn Sheerin, forward; Alex Lurinsky, forward; Scott Fulton; Fraser Teem

Elgin City

Ground: Borough Briggs, Elgin

Manager: Ross Jack

Last season: 4th

In: Dennis Wyness, forward (Peterhead); John Gibson, goalkeeper (Dundee, loan); Sean Crighton, defender (Montrose)

Out: Jason Crooks, forward (Albion Rovers); John Calder, goalkeeper (Fraserburgh); Blair Lawrie, midfielder; Paul Kaczan, defender. End of loan: Mark Durnan, midfielder (St Johnstone); Zander Clark, goalkeeper (St Johnstone); Archie MacPhee, defender (Ross County); Alex Cooper, midfielder (Ross County)

Montrose

Ground: Links Park, Montrose

Manager: Stuart Garden (replaced Ray Farningham)

Last season: 8th

In: Scott Morton, forward (Airdrie United); Phil McGuire, defender (Larnaca); David Crawford, goalkeeper (Stirling Albion); Ricky McIntosh, midfielder (St Johnstone, loan); Leighton McIntosh, forward (Dundee, loan); Grant Mosson, defender (Einherji); Craig McLeish, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Paul Watson, midfielder (Peterhead); David Gray, midfielder (Dumbarton)

Out: Martin Boyle, forward (Dundee, undisclosed); Michael Andrews, goalkeeper (Brechin City); Sean Crighton, defender (Elgin City); Dougie Cameron, midfielder (Ballingry Rovers); Jonathan Smart, defender (Ballingry Rovers); David Dimilta, midfielder; Steven McPhee, midfielder; David McGowan, forward

Peterhead

Ground: Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead

Manager: Jim McInally

Last season: 6th

In: Ryan Hardin, defender (Alloa Athletic, loan); Robbie Winters, forward (Alloa Athletic); Mark McLaughlin, defender (Queen of the South); Ross Smith, defender (Dundee United, loan); Steven Noble, midfielder (Stranraer); Darren Kelly, midfielder (Newburgh); Dean Cowie (Fraserburgh)

Out: Dennis Wyness, forward (Elgin City); Alan Rattray, defender (Ballingry Rovers); Raymond Jellema, goalkeeper; Neil Duffy, goalkeeper; Paul Watson, defender; Aaron Conway, forward; David Donald, defender; Lewis Davidson, defender; Paul Young, midfielder

Queen's Park

Ground: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Manager: Gardner Spiers

Last season: 2nd

In: Michael Keenan, midfielder (Arthurlie)

Out: Darryl Meggatt, defender (Alloa Athletic); Michael Daly, forward (Annan Athletic); David Murray (Annan Athletic); Paul Stewart, midfielder (Cumbernauld United); Adam Strain, defender (Beith); Martin McBride, midfielder; Gavin Lachlan, midfielder; Steven Baillie, defender; Paul McGinn, midfielder; Michael O'Hara, midfielder

Rangers

Ground: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Manager: Ally McCoist

Last season: 2nd, Scottish Premier League (old company in liquidation, new one voted into Division Three)

In: Francesco Stella, midfielder (Siena); David Templeton, midfielder (Hearts, undisclosed); Francisco Sandaza, forward (St Johnstone); Emilson Cribari, defender (Cruzeiro); Kevin Kyle, forward (unattached); Ian Black, midfielder (Hearts); Dean Shiels, midfielder (Kilmarnock)

Out: Carlos Bocanegra, defender (Rangers, loan); Maurice Edu, midfielder (Stoke City, undisclosed); Alejandro Bedoya, midfielder (Helsingborgs); Steven Davis, midfielder (Southampton, undisclosed); Allan McGregor, goalkeeper (Besiktas); Steven Naismith, forward (Everton); Steven Whittaker, defender (Norwich City); Kyle Lafferty, forward (Sion); Jamie Ness, midfielder (Stoke City); John Fleck, midfielder (Coventry City, undisclosed); Rhys McCabe, midfielder (Sheffield Wednesday); Salim Kerkar, midfielder (Charlton Athletic); Sone Aluko, forward (Hull City); Jack Werndly, forward (St Neots Town); Joshua Robinson, defender (Crusaders); Robbie McIntyre, defender (Huddersfield Town); Tom Skogsrud, defender; Kim Skogsrud, defender. Loan ended - Kyle Bartley, defender (Arsenal)

Stirling Albion

Ground: Forthbank Stadium, Stirling

Manager: Greig McDonald

Last season: 10th, Division Two, relegated

In: Jordan White, forward (Falkirk, loan); Steven Weir, forward (Moreland Zebras); Kieran McAnespie, defender (Arbroath); Bradley Coyne, forward (Forfar Athletic); David McClune, defender (Brechin City); Craig McLeish, midfielder (Montrose); Mark Peat, goalkeeper (Beith)

Out: Callum Reidford, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Alan Cook, midfielder (Airdrie United); Darren Smith, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Craig McLeish, midfielder (Montrose); Devon Jacobs, defender (Berwick Rangers); Shaun Dillon, defender (Kilbirnie Ladeside); Steven Nicholas, forward (Ballingry Rovers); Kevin Kelbie, forward (Camelon); David Crawford, goalkeeper (Montrose); John Crawley, defender; Richie Kirwan, defender (Dunipace, loan); Andy Hunter, forward (Dunipace, loan)