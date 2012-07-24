Leeds United bring in Andy Gray and Jamie Ashdown

Leeds United have signed striker Andy Gray and goalkeeper Jamie Ashdown on free transfers.

Gray, 34, who started his career with the Elland Road club, was released by Championship rivals Barnsley at the end of last season.

Ashdown, 31, was released by troubled Portsmouth following their relegation to League One.

Both players had been on trial with Neil Warnock's side prior to agreeing one-year contracts.

Leeds are also set to add Pompey forward Luke Varney and SK Brann midfielder Rodolph Austin after fees were agreed for the duo on Monday.