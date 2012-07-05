Manchester City defender Greg Cunningham joins Bristol City

Bristol City have signed defender Greg Cunningham on a four-year deal from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international, 21, made his Premier League debut in April 2010 and went on to play four games for the current Champions.

He was loaned out to Leicester during the 2010-11 season and spent last term with Nottingham Forest.

"I've been with City since I moved over here so it was always going to be a big decision," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"But I felt to better my career and better myself as a player I had to leave Man City, and I think Bristol City is the right club for me.

"[Bristol City manager] Derek [McInnes] is a very ambitious and driven manager and I'm very much looking forward to working under him."

County Galway-born Cunningham joined the Manchester City academy aged 16 and made his first appearance in the FA Cup win over Scunthorpe in January 2010.

The following season he joined Leicester on loan, but his time with the Foxes was cut short after he broke his leg in their victory over Hull on New Year's Day 2011.

After recovering from the injury, he was sent out to Nottingham Forest where he impressed during his 28 appearances for the Championship side last season.

Cunningham becomes McInnes' second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Jody Morris.