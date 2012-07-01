Mali's Fredi Kanoute joins China exodus

Mali international Fredi Kanoute has become the latest African star to join a Chinese club.

The 34-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal with Beijing Guoan, according to his former side Sevilla, who he left at the end of last season.

The Beijing club confirmed that the 2007 African Footballer of the Year had completed his move but gave no details of the contract.

Kanoute follows Didier Drogba and Yakubu Ayegbeni in moving to China.

Yakubu moved last week to join a side in Ghuangzhou, closely following Drogba, who will play for a team in Shanghai.

Kanoute spent seven successful years in Spain after playing for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Beijing Guoan are currently third in the Chinese Super League and face leaders Guangzhou Evergrande later on Sunday.