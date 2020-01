Nuneaton Town have signed Kettering midfielder Ben Ford.

The 18-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Rushden & Diamonds, made 12 appearances for the Poppies after breaking into the first team in March.

Ford also had a spell with Newport Pagnell after leaving Rushden at the age of 16.

The teenager is Nuneaton's fifth new signing of the summer following the arrivals of