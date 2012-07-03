Andre Villas-Boas: Tottenham name Portuguese as new manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Villas-Boas confirmed as Spurs boss

Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, three weeks after Harry Redknapp was sacked.

Villas-Boas, 34, returns to football on a three-year contract four months after his dismissal at Chelsea.

"For me, this is one of the most exciting coaching positions in the Premier League," said Villas-Boas.

"This is a squad any coach would love to work with. Together I believe we can bring success in the seasons ahead."

Andre Villas-Boas factfile Born: 17 October 1977 in Porto, Portgual

17 October 1977 in Porto, Portgual Managerial career: Academica, Porto, Chelsea

Academica, Porto, Chelsea Chelsea highs: Champions League group wins over over Bayer Leverkusen (2-0), Genk (5-0) and Valencia (3-0)

Champions League group wins over over Bayer Leverkusen (2-0), Genk (5-0) and Valencia (3-0) Chelsea lows: Won one of his last six Premier League games in charge as Chelsea dropped out of the race for the Premier League title, and was sacked after 256 days in charge

Despite winning the Portuguese domestic double and the Europa League at Porto in 2010-11, Villas-Boas was sacked by Chelsea less than 12 months into a three-year contract in March.

In the wake of Redknapp's dismissal, former France coach Laurent Blanc, Wigan's Roberto Martinez, Fabio Capello and former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann were linked with the post before the ex-Porto boss emerged as Spurs' preferred candidate.

"He has an outstanding reputation for his technical knowledge of the game and for creating well-organised teams capable of playing football in an attractive and attacking style," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told the club's official website.

"Andre shares our long-term ambitions and ethos of developing players and nurturing young talent, and he will be able to do so now at a new world-class training centre."

Villas-Boas brings with him two members of the coaching staff who served under him at Chelsea, first-team fitness coach Jose Mario Rocha and Daniel Sousa, head of opposition scouting.

And Levy hinted that Tottenham would now look to add to their playing staff in the close season.

"It is important we now look to develop the potential within the squads at all levels, while strengthening the first team in the summer in key positions with players who will become part of the future success of the club," he said.

Tottenham, who finished fourth in the Premier League table last season, launch the 2012-13 season away to Newcastle on 18 August.

Villas-Boas is scheduled to lead Spurs into action against his former club Chelsea on 20 October at White Hart Lane, with the Portuguese due to return to Stamford Bridge on 13 April.

His arrival follows last week's news that winger Gareth Bale, 22, has signed a new four-year-deal with Spurs.