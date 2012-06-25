Euro 2012: England's campaign in numbers, stats and facts

England have departed Euro 2012 at the quarter-final stage, beaten 4-2 by Italy on penalties.

The Three Lions topped Group D with two wins and a draw against opponents France, Sweden and Ukraine. Under new coach Roy Hodgson the side adopted a 4-4-2 system with which they persevered throughout the tournament, with star striker Wayne Rooney only available to participate in two of their four games because of a suspension.

BBC Sport charts England's Euro 2012 journey in number form:

England at Euro 2012 after the dust settled

Three of England's last four eliminations at major tournaments have been on penalties in the quarter-finals.

England have gone out on penalties in six of the last ten tournaments they have qualified for.

Only Greece (38%) and Ireland (33%) averaged less possession in matches at Euro 2012 than England (39%).

Only Netherlands have lost as many penalty shoot-outs at the Euros as England (three).

Joe Hart had more touches against Italy than any other England player (85).

Only Ukraine (2.3), Ireland (2.3) and Greece (2.0) averaged fewer shots on target per game at Euro 2012 than England (2.8).

In total against France and Italy at Euro 2012, England had just two shots on target, facing 15.

Joe Hart made 22 saves at Euro 2012, five more than any other 'keeper so far (Shay Given 17).

England have had under 50% possession in all six matches under Roy Hodgson - they had over 50% in all four games at the 2010 World Cup.

What was said: "We are all hurt and disappointed but everyone's given it their best shot. It's a better team than two years ago. I think we've performed to a better level than at previous tournaments." - England captain Steven Gerrard

England 1-1 France, Group D, Monday 11 June

England take the lead after half an hour through a Joleon Lescott header from a Steven Gerrard free-kick, but are pegged back nine minutes later by a strike from the edge of the area from Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri.

England managed five attempts on goal, fewer than 20% of the efforts in the match.

France forced 11 corners in the 90 minutes to England's four.

Almost 65% of the possession belonged to France, while England's passing accuracy of 83.2 was inferior to their opponent's 91.7.

The top eight passers in the game were French, with Samir Nasri highest with 122, Franck Ribery next with 110, and Yohan Cabaye third with 83.

Midfielder Scott Parker was England's top passer with 48, right-back Glen Johnson second with 45 and centre-back John Terry with 42.

13 of France's shots were from outside the penalty area.

Of the 36 crosses in the game England created 11.

Lescott's headed goal was England's only effort on target.

What was said: "I don't know if you can win tournaments playing like that, but it's a good foundation for us." - England midfielder Scott Parker

Sweden 2-3 England, Group D, Friday 15 June

England take the lead again but suffer a scare as an Olof Mellberg brace put the Swedes in the ascendancy. Three Lions winger Theo Walcott is introduced and turns the tie, scoring the equaliser and creating the winner for his country.

England had 16 attempts at goal, one more than the opposition, but fewer shots on target.

Sweden just shaded possession, with 50.2% to England's 49.8%.

Theo Walcott was in possession for 15 seconds but was successful with all of his crosses and passes.

Ashley Young and Andy Carroll lost possession on the most occasions for England - 18 times each.

At this stage, England had the best conversion rate of any team at Euro 2012, scoring with a quarter of their shots.

The victory was the first time England had beaten Sweden in a major tournament.

England's passing accuracy of 83% was very slightly worse than in their game against France, but it was still better than Sweden's 80.9%.

What was said: "It's always nice to come off the bench and show what you can do. I've been disappointed that I haven't played." - England winger Theo Walcott

England 1-0 Ukraine, Group D, Tuesday 19 June

The returning Wayne Rooney nods England into the last eight of Euro 2012, but a scrappy game and a Ukraine 'goal' that is not given mar the result. But Roy Hodgson's side top the group after France lose 2-0 to Sweden, meaning they avoid current European champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

Ukraine had significantly more shots off target - 11 to England's four - but the sides tested each other's goalkeepers on three occasions apiece.

England captain Steven Gerrard hit more crosses (eight) and made more tackles (six) than any other player on the pitch.

Again, England ceded possession, seeing just 43% of the football.

Co-hosts Ukraine also bettered England's passing accuracy, 85.2% to 81.6%.

What was said: "It's my job to provide the assists. We've got terrific frontmen. If they get the service, then they will knock it in." - England captain Steven Gerrard

England 0-0 Italy (Italy win 4-2 on penalties), quarter-finals, Sunday 24 June

England play a defensive rearguard action for most of the match, and after 120 minutes the fixture produces the first 0-0 of Euro 2012 so far. More heartbreak for Three Lions fans as missed attempts from Ashley Cole and Ashley Young send England crashing out of a competition on penalties once again.

Italy had 36 attempts on goal with eight shots on target, to England's nine and one respectively.

The Azzurri dominated possession, 68% to 32% over the two hours of play.

Italy completed 815 passes to England's 320.

England's most frequent passing combination was between Joe Hart and Andy Carroll, who entered the game as a substitute frontman after an hour.

According to Uefa, Andrea Pirlo ran 11.58 km, more than any England player. Steven Gerrard covered 11.26 km.

13 of Italy's 14 players used had a pass completion rate of 80% or above, while England had only five players in that category.

Joe Hart, with 85 touches, saw more of the ball against Italy than any other England player.

What was said: "It's sad to lose on penalties because it's a lottery. When your dreams are shattered, you can't be too positive." - England coach Roy Hodgson