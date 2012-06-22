Glentoran release Leon Knight with immediate effect

Glentoran release Leon Knight

Glentoran have invoked a probationary clause in Leon Knight's contract and released him with immediate effect.

The club placed the striker under "investigatory suspension" in May after alleged homophobic comments made by him on a social media site.

In February, the former Coleraine player became the first Irish League player to be suspended because of comments made on Twitter.

Knight transferred from Coleraine to Glentoran in January.