Harry Redknapp says Tottenham sacking was inevitable

Harry Redknapp believes he would have been sacked by Tottenham even if they earned Champions League qualification.

It is tough because it is a team that could have gone on to win the Premier League. I just wish I had been part of that Harry Redknapp

The 65-year-old manager was dismissed on Wednesday evening after almost four years at White Hart Lane.

Despite finishing one point behind Arsenal in fourth last term, Chelsea's Champions League win denied Spurs a place in next season's competition.

"I think the same outcome would have happened, the chairman would have gone down the same road," said Redknapp.

Chairman Daniel Levy is said to be in no rush to replace Redknapp with Tottenham privately expressing a determination to conduct a "properly run process" to find their next manger.

David Moyes has been installed as an early favourite to succeed Redknapp by bookmakers but it is understood no approach has been made for the Everton manager. Sources close to Andre Villas-Boas claim he is not being considered, while Rafael Benitez, Roberto Martinez and ex-Spurs striker Jurgen Klinsmann have also been linked with the role.

Redknapp, meanwhile, has stressed he will be looking for another job in management after previous stints with Portsmouth, Southampton, West Ham and Bournemouth.

"You cannot sit around moping. That's not my game," he said. "I love football. I would suit any job. I don't think I am coming to the end of my career.

"Alex Ferguson is in his seventies and is still the best manager in the world. I am as fit as a fiddle."

Redknapp had a year left on his contract and was due to meet Levy this week to discuss his future, but he insists there are no hard feelings.

"What has happened is that I met with the chairman and the club decided to go in a different direction," he said. "That's their decision.

"I have had four fantastic years at Tottenham and have absolutely loved every minute. It couldn't have gone better for me.

"It is disappointing in some ways but that's football," Redknapp added.

"The people who own the club make their decisions. That is their right. I don't hold grudges. I don't worry what could have been.

"I have left behind fantastic players. It is tough because it is a team that could have gone on to win the Premier League. I just wish I had been part of that."

Redknapp led Tottenham to a fourth-place finish in 2009/10 to seal their first ever appearance in the Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals in 2010/11.

Spurs were briefly in contention for the Premier League title last season but slipped to fourth after Redknapp was installed as the favourite to replace Fabio Capello as England manager.

When Capello resigned on 8 February, Spurs were third in the league and 10 points clear of a faltering Arsenal, but they eventually finished a point behind the Gunners while the FA appointed Roy Hodgson.

However, Redknapp believes speculation about him succeeding Capello had no bearing on Levy's decision.

"I have kept my counsel all the way through and that was nothing at all to do with anything," he said.

Redknapp added: "It was nothing to do with contracts or me asking for anything. I had a year left and that was fine. The club decided to have a change. It is a decision the chairman decided to make."

Hodgson, who was preparing his England team to face Sweden, said he had sympathy for Redknapp.

"I was very sad to hear the news. I have texted him and don't expect a reply straight away because he will be snowed under," said the England boss.

"It's a major surprise. I'm disappointed for him and hope that the next job comes along for him very soon."