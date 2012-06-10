Jay Rodriguez completes Southampton move from Burnley

Jay Rodriguez

Southampton have completed the signing of Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez on a four-year deal for a reported club record fee of around £7m.

Saints had an offer for the 22-year-old accepted at the end of May, but the player's summer holiday delayed completion of the transfer.

"This is a great club who are where they belong [in the Premier League]," Rodriguez told Southampton's website.

"It's a squad I want to be a part of. The sky is the limit."

A string of Premier League clubs, including Everton,Aston Villa and Wigan, had been linked to the former England Under-21 international over recent months.

But newly-promoted Southampton were the only club to meet Burnley's valuation for the youngster, who had a year left on his contract and scored 21 goals last season.

They had been pursuing the striker for more than a year and failed with bids last summer and in January.

Burnley-born Rodriguez started his career at his hometown club, scoring 41 goals in 128 appearances overall.

"Jay is an exciting young English prospect, so I am really happy he is our first signing of the summer," said Saints boss Nigel Adkins.

"There has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes on several fronts and we are delighted Jay has signed for us as we get ready for our pre-season schedule.

"He has demonstrated a superb attitude and, when we met him, it has only confirmed what our research has told us.

"He has a hungry and enthusiastic attitude, with a desire to work hard in the positive environment that we have at Southampton where he will be able to develop his talent."

Rodriguez added: "As an outsider, you look at the club from where it started, and the drive they have to move up the leagues in quick succession is amazing.

"They want to push on even higher, and carry on the way they're going."