Chesterfield appoint Dave Allen as new chairman

Chesterfield have appointed Dave Allen as their new chairman.

He replaces Barrie Hubbard, who has chosen to step down after 29 years on the club's board.

Allen, who had previously held the position of chief executive, told the club website: "I intend to give 100% in my efforts to achieve what the fans want, which is Championship football."

Meanwhile, midfielders Danny Whitaker, 31, and Mark Randall, 18, have agreed new one-year deals.

Whitaker, who joined the Spireites from Oldham in 2010, made 35 appearances in 2011/12.

Randall played 18 games in his first season with the club, having joined them from Arsenal last summer.