Bradford City sign Aberdeen defender Rory McArdle

Rory McArdle

Bradford City have signed Aberdeen defender Rory McArdle.

The Northern Ireland international, 25, will join the Bantams on a two-year contract on 1 July when his deal with the Scottish Premier League side ends.

"He's versatile and that's something that you need in a small squad," boss Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's a good age and he's got good experience at this level but he's also got a hunger and desire to improve himself as a player."

