Eden Hazard: Chelsea complete transfer of Lille midfielder

Chelsea have completed a deal to sign midfielder Eden Hazard from French club Lille.

The Belgium international, 21, has agreed personal terms and passed a medical with the Blues.

"When they won the Champions League I told myself, 'Why not Chelsea?'," said Hazard.

"There was a struggle between Chelsea and [Manchester] United but, for me, Chelsea has the best project. It's a wonderful club."

Chelsea are reportedly paying £32m to sign the talented youngster, who added on French radio station RMC: "The [Chelsea] team is young and I have a better chance to play there.

"If I play well enough at Chelsea, I could win my place in the starting team."

Hazard won the league and cup double with Lille in 2010-11 and, in his final season at the Ligue 1 club, he scored 21 goals in 48 games.

Hazard signed off by scoring a hat-trick in his final game against Nancy last month.

But he failed to live up to his reputation when producing a quiet performance as Belgium lost to England at Wembley on Saturday. His appearance took his tally to 28 caps.

He joins Germany international Marko Marin as a second major new addition to the Chelsea squad since the January transfer window.

