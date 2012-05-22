Spain striker David Villa to miss Euro 2012

Media playback is not supported on this device Villa scores dramatic late winner at Euro 2008

Spain forward David Villa will miss Euro 2012 as he struggles to recover from a broken leg.

Villa, 30, fractured his tibia in December and told national coach Vicente del Bosque on Tuesday he will not be fit for the tournament.

Did you know? Villa scored 10 goals in 11 appearances as Spain won the 2008 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

He tweeted: "I've tried, but I can't be 100% to play the Eurocup. I called Del Bosque. It's the honest thing.

"Thanks to all of you for your support. I'll continue working to return as soon as possible with Barca and Spain."

Del Bosque, who names his final squad for the tournament on Sunday, had promised he would give Villa as long as possible to return to fitness.

A a statement from the Spanish FA said: "Villa spoke with the national team coach this afternoon [Tuesday], after the team arrived in Schruns, Austria (for a pre-tournament training camp).

"After not getting in the final practice and development desired, David Villa spoke with Del Bosque, who relayed that although it was Villa's wish to be with the team in Poland and Ukraine, that his physical state was 'not as good' as would be desirable."

Villa is Spain's record goalscorer with 51 goals in 82 games.

Spain are also likely to be without veteran defender Carles Puyol, who is struggling with a knee injury, as they seek to defend the title they won in Vienna in 2008.

Spain won all eight of their qualifiers for Euro 2012 and are in Group C for the finals along with Italy, against whom they play their opening game on June 10, Republic of Ireland and Croatia.