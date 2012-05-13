Van Persie to discuss future next week
Arsenal captain Robin van Persie says he will discuss his future at the club next week after the Gunners claimed the third Champions League spot with a 3-2 win at West Brom.
The Dutch forward, who was top scorer in the Premier League this season, says he will sit down with chief executive Ivan Gazidis and Arsene Wenger to work out what happens next but admits he does not know how quickly things will be concluded.
