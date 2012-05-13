Sunday's Premier League football photos 13 May 2012 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/18050237 Read more about sharing. Manchester City 3-2 QPR: On top on goal difference ahead of rivals Manchester United, Manchester City can secure their first league title since 1968. Will the fans see their captain Vincent Kompany hold aloft the real trophy after the final whistle? Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United: The Champions will be relying on the result from Etihad Stadium to find out whether they hold on to their trophy. Sir Alex Ferguson will be hoping for plenty of added time if they are to overturn the eight-goal deficit needed before kick-off United, momentarily, go top of the table, as Wayne Rooney sneaks in at the back post to bundle home Phil Jones's cross from the right wing. It's the England striker's 27th league goal of the season QPR have their own agenda, though. They need to better Bolton's result to stay in the Premier League. They keep City at bay for 40 minutes, before Pablo Zabaleta's weak shot squirms through the hands of goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and into the back of the net Having been assured at the back all season, Manchester City's Joleon Lescott makes a mistake and allows striker Djibril Cisse in to grab an equaliser for QPR Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez is unhappy after an alleged elbow from QPR skipepr Joey Barton. Referee Mike Dean halts play and goes over to consult with his assistant Barton is shown a red card, but leaves the pitch by kicking Sergio Aguero and sticking his head into Kompany's face. He has to be restrained and will be facing a big ban from the FA Incredible! Having been on the back foot for most of the game, the 10 men of QPR score again. Armand Traore whips in a cross from the left, and Jamie Mackie plants a downward header into the back of Joe Hart's net Edin Dzeko comes off the bench to grab an equaliser in the 90th minute. Amazingly, in the most dramatic finishes to a Premier League season, Sergio Aguero keeps his composure to win it for City in injury time and give them their first league title since 1968 With a 1-0 victory over Sunderland, United fans think they have won the title when they listen to their radios and make calls on their mobile phones But, a roar goes up from the Sunderland fans and the Manchester United players and fans find out that the win is not enough, as they finish second to rivals City on goal difference. They end the season on 89 points, the highest haul in top-flight history without winning the title The City fans invade the pitch in celebration, and unruffle a banner to show who the leading club in Manchester is now The players - including full-back Gael Clichy (left) and striker Mario Balotelli (centre, draped in the flag of his native Italy) celebrate with the Premier League trophy Having led Inter Milan to Serie A success in Italy, Roberto Mancini becomes a legend for the Manchester City fans, guiding the club to the league title after a long, barren spell Tottenham 2-0 Fulham: A win will guarantee Tottenham a place in the top four, having fallen away since the turn of the year. They get the perfect start when on-loan striker Emmanuel Adebayor slots home inside just two minutes before Jermain Defoe seals fourth spot for Harry Redknapp's men Stoke 2-2 Bolton: With QPR's defeat, Bolton need a win to stay in the Premier League. Things don't start off well when Jonathan Walters bags the opener, but Mark Davies and Kevin Davies put the Trotters in front. But there is no dramatic escape as Walters scores from the spot to equalise and Bolton's 11-year stay in the Premier League comes to an end West Brom 2-3 Arsenal: Yossi Benayoun gives Arsenal an early lead, but a four-minute salvo puts West Brom ahead. Shane Long scored the first and then Graham Dorrans adds a second. It's England-bound Roy Hodgson's last game in charge of the Baggies Goals from Andre Santos and Laurent Koscielny give Arsenal a narrow win. It gives them third spot in the league and automatic qualification for the Champions League next season. The players give retiring number two Pat Rice a joyous send off. No such happiness in Hodgson's last game before taking over as England boss