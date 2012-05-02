Leicester City lead chase for Fleetwood's Jamie Vardy

Leicester City are one of a number of clubs in negotiations with Fleetwood Town for free-scoring striker Jamie Vardy, BBC Radio Leicester understands.

Vardy, 25, scored 34 goals as the Cod Army clinched promotion to the Football League for the first time by winning the Blue Square Bet Premier title.

The Foxes made an unsuccessful bid of about £1m for Vardy in January.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley has told BBC Radio Lancashire that Leicester are one of a number of clubs interested.

But Fleetwood were eager to keep hold of their star striker, who they saw as key to helping them win promotion.

Thirty one of Vardy's goals came in just 34 league games, with the other three in four FA Cup appearances.