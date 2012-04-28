Brechin City 2-2 Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Football

Rory McKenzie's brace helped Brechin to a draw at home to Cowdenbeath as Jim Weir's side ensured they avoided relegation from the Scottish Second Division.

Having lost their three previous games, Brechin were attempting to halt their slide towards the drop and took the lead after 22 minutes when Thomas O'Brien fouled McKenzie inside the area, allowing the Kilmarnock loanee to tuck away the penalty.

McKenzie doubled the home side's lead three minutes later with a clinical finish from the edge of the area.

The league champions then came back into the game five minutes later when Marc McKenzie tapped in from close range.

The scores were levelled after 53 minutes when John Armstrong headed home Lewis Milne's corner.

Neither side could find a winning goal late on, as Brechin settled for a crucial point.

Brechin: Nelson, Fusco, Dunlop, Buist, Moyes, McKenzie, Brady, Molloy, Hodge, Lister (Carcary 85), McKenna (King 64). Subs Not Used: Scott, Crawford, McClune.

Goals: McKenzie 22 pen, 25.

Cowdenbeath: Wilson, Brett, Linton (Byrne 54), Mbu, Armstrong, McKenzie (Cusack 73), Milne, O'Brien, Coult, Lyle, Ramsay (Miller 32). Subs Not Used: Flynn, Robertson.

Booked: O'Brien, Byrne.

Goals: McKenzie 30, Armstrong 54.

Attendance: 487

Referee: Barry Cook