Chesterfield 2-3 Brentford

Brentford held out to secure an entertaining win over Chesterfield.

Leon Legge glanced in Sam Saunders' free-kick to give the visitors the lead, before a Saunders break was finished off by Toumani Diagouraga.

Scott Boden fired against the post and Franck Moussa lashed in the rebound for the hosts, but Clayton Donaldson headed in for 3-1.

Mark Allott pulled one back from 20 yards for the Spireites late on, but it was not enough.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought we actually played quite well. I think it just summed up the way things have gone today.

"Second half I thought we were right in the game and could have scored more goals, but it's about keeping the ball out of your net.

"The three goals are very soft and that's been a big downfall throughout our season."

Brentford boss Uwe Rosler told BBC London 94.9:

"I think one of the highlights of the season was the way we played at Charlton, it showed what we were capable of.

"The worst moment was the Huddersfield game, we played fantastically but got robbed.

"Overall I think we have been inconsistent in the League. Unfortunately we didn't have the last little bit but I thank the players for their commitment.

"Next season we will challenge from the word go."

