The Setanta Sports Cup final between Crusaders and Derry City will be played at the Oval on Saturday 12 May, with a 1600 BST kick-off.

The match had been scheduled to be staged at Windsor Park but it is understood that logistical reasons are behind the switch to the East Belfast venue.

Crusaders progressed by beating Sligo 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Derry beat Shamrock Rovers 3-2 on aggregate.