Wednesday's Scottish gossip

Rangers fans are demanding their players refuse to play for Scotland in protest at the SFA sanctions. (Various)

Manager Ally McCoist says Rangers deserve to know the identity of the three anonymous legal experts who sanctioned a 12-month transfer embargo on the stricken club.

Aberdeen boss Craig Brown admits he is under pressure to improve results at Pittodrie. (Various)

Motherwell winger Chris Humphrey is poised to make his international debut after being called up to the Jamaica squad. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic captain and manager Billy McNeil believes the club could go on to win nine in a row again should Rangers be liquidated.

Dundee boss Barry Smith sympathises with Rangers following the 12-month transfer embargo sanction and believes the wrong people are being punished. (Sun)

Polish defender Jaroslaw Fojut is sweating over his summer switch to Celtic after suffering a knee ligament damage injury playing for current club Slask Wroclaw. (Sun)

Hibs are keen to sign boyhood supporter Danny Swanson, who is out of contract at Dundee United in the summer. (Sun)