Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has been ruled out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday.

The Scottish champions say Ki will be out for "four to five weeks".

The South Korean will sit out Sunday's Old Firm clash against Rangers at Celtic Park and the final three games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Filip Twardzik is out for a fortnight after suffering a foot injury.

The Czech youngster was hurt during Monday night's 8-0 victory over Queen of the South in the SFA Youth Cup final.