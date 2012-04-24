Swindon chairman Jeremy Wray supports manager Paolo di Canio's ambition to achieve back-to-back promotions.

The Robins, who sit top of the League Two table by four points, secured an immediate return to League One on Saturday despite losing at Gillingham.

And Di Canio told BBC Wiltshire: "We are half way to the Championship. Why not try and go up straight away?"

Wray added: "I've said from the outset that if our ambitions are linked, the Championship is a realistic goal."

He continued: "We know what is required to get there as we've been there before and we know why we fell short before.

"If it meant taking a step back in terms of relegation, to get things right going forward and bringing Paolo on board to share that ambition, then it's all been beneficial."

Di Canio revealed after the Gills defeat that he almost resigned from his role last month, although he would not reveal what his motivation was.

But Wray insists the Italian is already planning for next year's campaign and has no intention of leaving the County Ground.

"I think I know what he was alluding to and I remember that day vividly," Wray said of Di Canio's comments on Saturday.

"But the truth is he is planning for next season and we've already discussed one or two players he feels like he could bring in.

"As it stands we're thrilled we've got half the job done and the plan is very much go again next season.

"A lot of that happens now. Paolo will let me know over the next few days who he feels is capable of going again, baring in mind we are not just looking to survive in League One.

"We're talking about a requirement of serious ability and building a team again."