Leeds 1-2 Leicester

Harry Panayiotou snatched a late winner for Leicester City as Nigel Pearson's side secured a top-10 finish with a final day victory at Elland Road.

Martyn Waghorn had scored the only goal of a disjointed first half, pouncing on a poor clearance by Danny Pugh to put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute.

But Danny Webber poked in to bring Leeds level in the 82nd minute.

With time ticking away, teenage debutant Panayiotou scored from close range to secure all three points.

It meant Leeds broke an unwanted club record with 11 home defeats for the season.

While the Foxes took all three points, neither side played particularly well in a game with little at stake.

Ben Marshall did go close on a number of occasions, however, and it was his strike which 17-year-old Panayiotou touched home.

Leeds were incensed with the late goal, claiming it should have been ruled out for offside.

It capped a season to forget for Leeds, with manager Neil Warnock saying after the game he will overhaul his playing squad this summer.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock:

"We're having a drastic change to the squad. We need to get ready [for next season] and get amongst them.

"I don't have the time to blend them in. We need to be ready to go."

On the club record of 11 home defeats in a season: "Instead of being a fortress, it's [Elland Road] been a weakness. It won't happen again.

"This is the lowest ebb for Leeds to lose that many games."

Leicester manager Nigel Pearson:

"We finished with a win and that's the best you can say.

"We finished with a three-point game but I didn't think it was a good game. I think there were a lot of poor decisions throughout that irritated both benches.

"The season has finished now and we are looking forward to getting a rebuild."

Live text commentary