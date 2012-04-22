Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Steve Cram
Lawro takes on Steve Cram this week

His opponent for this weekend's matches was BBC athletics commentator and former 1500m world champion Steve Cram.

Sunderland supporter Cram was spot on with his prediction of a 1-1 draw between Bolton Wanderers and Swansea City on Saturday while Lawro was right with his prediction of a 2-0 win for Blackburn Rovers against Norwich City and for Wolves to lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City.

PredictionsScoreLawroSteve Cram
Arsenal v Chelsea0-01-12-1
Aston Villa v Sunderland0-02-10-1
Blackburn v Norwich2-02-01-2
Bolton v Swansea1-12-11-1
Fulham v Wigan2-11-12-2
Liverpool v West Brom0-12-02-0
Man Utd v Everton4-42-03-0
Newcastle v Stoke3-02-02-0
QPR v Tottenham1-01-13-2
Wolves v Man City0-20-20-3

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro took on Top Gear presenter James May and looked at games in the FA Cup, Premier League and Championship.

Lawro got three results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of three meant he finished in a dead heat with May [3].

(Predictions leaderboard at the bottom of the page)

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Blackburn 2-0 Norwich

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Bolton 1-1 Swansea

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Fulham 2-1 Wigan

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Newcastle 3-0 Stoke

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

QPR 1-0 Tottenham

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

SUNDAY

Manchester United 4-4 Everton

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Liverpool 0-1 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Wolves 0-2 Manchester City

Prediction: 0-2

Match report

Mark Lawrenson was talking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

LEADERBOARDSCORE
Tinchy Stryder14
Shaun Edwards11
Gethin Jones11
Frankie Dettori10
Bobby George9
Ricky Hatton9
Sir Matthew Pinsent9
Phil Tufnell9
Gary Oldman8
Ola Jordan8
Martin Keown8
Richard Archer8
Robbie Savage8
Russell Grant8
Stephen Graham7
John Simm7
Mark Lawrenson (average)6.63
Rizzle Kicks6
Serge from Kasabian6
Clyde Drexler5
Mo Farah5
Tom from Kasabian4
Jimmy Anderson4
Kurt Angle4
Dai Greene4
David Strettle4
Jason Manford3
Rodney Marsh3
James May3
Muttiah Muralitharan3
Samuel L Jackson3
Omid Djalili2
Kermit & Miss Piggy0

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

Related to this story

