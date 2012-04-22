Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro takes on Steve Cram this week

His opponent for this weekend's matches was BBC athletics commentator and former 1500m world champion Steve Cram.

Sunderland supporter Cram was spot on with his prediction of a 1-1 draw between Bolton Wanderers and Swansea City on Saturday while Lawro was right with his prediction of a 2-0 win for Blackburn Rovers against Norwich City and for Wolves to lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City.

Predictions Score Lawro Steve Cram Arsenal v Chelsea 0-0 1-1 2-1 Aston Villa v Sunderland 0-0 2-1 0-1 Blackburn v Norwich 2-0 2-0 1-2 Bolton v Swansea 1-1 2-1 1-1 Fulham v Wigan 2-1 1-1 2-2 Liverpool v West Brom 0-1 2-0 2-0 Man Utd v Everton 4-4 2-0 3-0 Newcastle v Stoke 3-0 2-0 2-0 QPR v Tottenham 1-0 1-1 3-2 Wolves v Man City 0-2 0-2 0-3

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro took on Top Gear presenter James May and looked at games in the FA Cup, Premier League and Championship.

Lawro got three results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of three meant he finished in a dead heat with May [3].

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Blackburn 2-0 Norwich

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Bolton 1-1 Swansea

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Fulham 2-1 Wigan

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Newcastle 3-0 Stoke

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

QPR 1-0 Tottenham

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

SUNDAY

Manchester United 4-4 Everton

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Liverpool 0-1 West Brom

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Wolves 0-2 Manchester City

Prediction: 0-2

Match report

LEADERBOARD SCORE Tinchy Stryder 14 Shaun Edwards 11 Gethin Jones 11 Frankie Dettori 10 Bobby George 9 Ricky Hatton 9 Sir Matthew Pinsent 9 Phil Tufnell 9 Gary Oldman 8 Ola Jordan 8 Martin Keown 8 Richard Archer 8 Robbie Savage 8 Russell Grant 8 Stephen Graham 7 John Simm 7 Mark Lawrenson (average) 6.63 Rizzle Kicks 6 Serge from Kasabian 6 Clyde Drexler 5 Mo Farah 5 Tom from Kasabian 4 Jimmy Anderson 4 Kurt Angle 4 Dai Greene 4 David Strettle 4 Jason Manford 3 Rodney Marsh 3 James May 3 Muttiah Muralitharan 3 Samuel L Jackson 3 Omid Djalili 2 Kermit & Miss Piggy 0

Lawro's best score: 12 points (week six).

Lawro's worst score: one point (week 20).

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.