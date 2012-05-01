1996-97 - Newcastle 5-0 Man Utd

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle thrash Premier League champions Manchester United at St James Park with goals from Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and sublime chip from defender Phillipe Albert.

The Premier League 20 Seasons Awards will see the greatest players, managers and moments from the past 20 years acknowledged, with five awards decided by a public vote and six by a panel of experts.

The shortlist for Best Premier League Match:

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United, 1995-96

Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United, 1996-97

Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 Manchester United, 2001-02

Portsmouth 7-4 Reading, 2007-08

Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur, 2008-09

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal, 2008-09

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City, 2009-10

Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal, 2010-11

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal, 2011-12

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City, 2011-12

Fans can submit selections in the public vote categories by visiting premierleague.com until Monday, 30 April.

Available to UK users only.

