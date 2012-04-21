Kettering 1-1 Barrow

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kettering and Barrow shared the spoils as neither side were able to end their winless runs.

The already-relegated hosts went ahead just before half-time when James Gray's cross found David Bridges, who slotted home his third of the season.

Bluebirds striker Adam Boyes missed the chance to grab an equaliser when he headed straight at Laurie Walker.

But he made amends by latching onto Richie Baker's cross and tapped in from six yards out.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Kettering Town caretaker boss Ashley Westwood told BBC Radio Northampton:

"I'm pleased that we've not lost but disappointed that, with getting the first goal, we took our foot off the peddle a little bit in the second half.

"Chances-wise, a draw is probably a fair result.

"There's triers out there, and there's good endeavour. There's a few young lads who need to go away and study the game and be coached. There's prospects and potential.

"Without fans, you're dead as a club so applauding was just to show gratitude and respect for coming all season."

Barrow boss Dave Bayliss told BBC Radio Cumbria:

"I'd love to see the chances that we've actually missed.

"It should've been four, five, six, easy, the chances we've missed today.

"They were glaring opportunities again and if you don't take your chances, you don't win games."