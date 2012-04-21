Plymouth 1-1 Oxford Utd

Last updated on .From the section Football

Plymouth secured their Football League status for next season with a point against promotion-chasing Oxford.

Left-back Robbie Williams gave Argyle a dream start when he netted a 20-yard free-kick in the second minute.

Luke Young could have made it 2-0 but keeper Wayne Brown made an impressive save to keep out his half-volley.

Asa Hall levelled with a stunning 30-yard strike and fellow midfielder Adam Chapman hit the post with a free-kick but Oxford failed to find a winner.

Oxford drop out of the play-off places for the first time since January and sit two points behind seventh-placed Crewe.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Plymouth Argyle manager Carl Fletcher told BBC Radio Devon:

"The last couple of years the club has been relegated, had money issues, it was important that we did what we had to do and full credit has to go to the players.

"I'm proud to be called manager of such a great football club, I'm honoured to be part of the whole community really, and I think the players show it as well.

"A mention has to go to James Brent, who put me in charge, and stuck by his decision.

"We know Oxford are a good side, we could've had a couple more so the draw is disappointing, but thankfully the other results went our way."