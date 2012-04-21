Reading 2-2 Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Football

Premier League-bound Reading have clinched the Championship title, despite being held to a draw by a stubborn Crystal Palace side.

Southampton's defeat at Middlesbrough in Saturday's late kick-off handed the league to Brian McDermott's side.

Visitors Palace took a surprise lead when Wilfried Zaha stroked home, but Kaspars Gorkss equalised soon after.

Adam Le Fondre put the Royals ahead after Jason Roberts's red card, before Glenn Murray's superb strike levelled.

Striker Roberts, signed from Blackburn in the transfer window, was sent-off for an apparent elbow towards the end of the first half.

He will now miss the last game of the season, and could also be unavailable for Reading's first two games in the Premier League next season.

Much to everyone's surprise, it was the visitors who went ahead when Murray set up Zaha who coolly slotted home the opener.

DID YOU KNOW? Jason Roberts' red card meant he was the first Reading player to be sent off this season.

The lead was shortlived, though, as defender Gorkss headed the equaliser following a goalmouth scramble.

Brian McDermott's men were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Roberts was shown a straight red card by referee Andy D'Urso, who adjudged him to have caught Jonathan Parr with an elbow.

But they took the lead when Le Fondre headed home from close range after Noel Hunt's cross.

Palace were not to be outdone, however, and their battling qualities paid off when Murray lashed home the equaliser to put a dampener on Reading's celebratory week.