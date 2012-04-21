Hull 2-1 Nott'm Forest

Last updated on .From the section Football

In-form Hull City secured victory over Nottingham Forest but still missed out on a Championship play-off spot.

Hull, who suffered five successive defeats last month, cannot catch sixth-placed Cardiff after they gained a point against Leeds earlier in the day.

Forest went behind against the run of play when Hull defender Liam Rosenior's shot hit the post and rebounded in off Chris Gunter.

Fryatt drove home a late penalty before Radoslaw Majewski replied for Forest.

Forest went into the game knowing that their Championship status was assured last week, while the Tigers knew their top-six bid was over by the earlier result at Cardiff City Stadium.

The visitors were first to threaten when Paul Anderson headed wide from Andy Reid's cross while Hull's first goal attempt saw Richard Garcia's shot comfortably held by Forest goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Hull keeper Vito Mannone, on-loan from Arsenal, pulled off a superb save to keep out Majewski's angled shot in the 53rd minute, but during Forest's best spell Hull took a fortunate lead.

Rosenior's shot from the right came back off the post and rebounded off Forest defender Gunter beyond Camp.

Hull made the game safe when Gunter was adjudged to have brought down Fryatt in the box, and the Tigers striker picked himself up to power home the subsequent penalty low into the centre of goal.

Gunter went some way to amending his misdemeanours deep into injury time when he crossed for Majewski to convert from 12 yards.