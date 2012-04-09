Kidderminster 3-2 Newport

Substitute Nick Wright scored a hat-trick as Kidderminster staged a late comeback to beat Newport.

The visitors were ahead inside 30 seconds when Jake Reid scored with a tap-in before Sam Foley doubled the lead with a 20-yard effort.

Kidderminster pulled a goal back on 86 minutes when Wright scored from the spot after Lee Vaughan was fouled.

Wright scored on the turn to equalise and then pounced on Karl Darlow's error to tap in the winner in injury time.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Kidderminster manager Steve Burr told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

Media playback is not supported on this device Comeback was unbelievable - Burr

"I don't think we really recovered that well from conceding the first goal and I was just pleased we got in at half-time only 2-0 down as they had one that hit the bar, although we made a few chances in the first half and maybe should have scored.

"That first goal just knocked us for six but in the second half we were camped in their half.

"Towards the end you have just got to throw caution to the wind when you are losing, especially when you are in the situation we are in.

"It was unbelievable, but it is just fantastic to get the win."

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview: Justin Edinburgh

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm disappointed for the players. We started the game very well against a very good side and looked comfortable up until the 87th minute.

"Unfortunately the young boys have been punished today for errors. They'll learn from them and bounce back.

"We won't want to have this feeling again very often."

