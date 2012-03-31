Kilmarnock fans back plans to accommodate Celtic supporters

Kilmarnock fans have voted to accommodate Celtic supporters at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock will give over three stands to Celtic supporters for this Saturday's match at Rugby Park.

Celtic, who usually get two stands for their followers at Killie, can win the Scottish Premier League if they secure at least a point.

Killie had balloted season ticket holders in their East Stand, with 93% of respondents agreeing to move to the Frank Beattie Stand.

The Ayrshire club say that almost 70% of those asked replied.

Rangers clinched last season's title at Rugby Park with a final-day 5-1 victory.