Tranmere 3-0 Stevenage

Stevenage are now six points off the League One play-off places after they were well beaten at resurgent Tranmere.

Tranmere made a great start as Jake Cassidy reacted quickest after Ash Taylor's header was parried by goalkeeper Chris Day.

Nine-minutes later Cassidy, who got his second as he headed home Andy Robinson's corner.

Lucas Akins converted John Welsh's 77th minute cross for the third to see Tranmere go 11th in League One.

Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"That's an accomplished win. You think it's going to be a really hard game and we made it easy for ourselves.

"We started on the front foot, put them under pressure and got a two-goal lead.

"The third goal was a great bit of football and at times we played some good stuff.

"It's really tight but you're going to be very unfortunate if you go down once you've reached that 50-point target."

