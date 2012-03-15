Fraser Fyvie scan shows ankle ligament damage

Aberdeen midfielder Fraser Fyvie has revealed that he has suffered ligament damage to his left ankle.

Fyvie, 18, was injured by Motherwell's Keith Lasley on Saturday and a scan has shown that there was no bone broken.

The player wrote on his Twitter account that he was unsure when he would return but hoped it would be in time to play Hibernian in the Scottish Cup in April.

"Can't really say a time scale, but won't be for a while!!! Obviously hoping for the semi!" it read.

Aberdeen manager Craig Brown was upset that he would be without the midfielder for Saturday's league return against Motherwell after Fyvie was stretchered off during Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Cup win away to the same team.

Lasley, who was ordered off for the 71st-minute challenge, issued an apology via Twitter for the reckless tackle.

It left the Dons initially fearing the worst for their young player, who has recovered from a serious knee injury already in his short career, although Brown excused Lasley of any intent to injure the midfielder.

Meanwhile, defender Russell Anderson, who returned to Aberdeen in January despite still being injured following his release by Derby County, could soon be back in action.

"We have given him a target of the Scottish Cup semi-final, to be fit for that," added Brown, whose side take on Hibs at Hampden Park on 14 April.

"Even if he was just in the squad as a fit member of that squad, it would be a tremendous boost for everyone involved with Aberdeen Football Club."

Brown, for whom Gavin Rae is available again and fellow midfielder Stephen Hughes is close to fitness, still believes his eighth-placed side can overcome a six-point deficit with Hearts to clinch a place in the top half of the table by the time the league splits into two.

"We will not give up trying to get a top-six place until it is mathematically impossible," Brown added.

"You never know what can happen in this league. I still feel we are in with a chance with four games to go.

"If we managed to get maximum points then I think we would be in with a really positive chance.

"The problem will be getting the victories in the four games. It is not out with the bounds of possibility though."