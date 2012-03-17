Tottenham A-A Bolton

The FA Cup quarter-final between Spurs and Bolton at White Hart Lane was abandoned following a serious incident involving Bolton's Fabrice Muamba.

The 23-year-old collapsed away from the ball, and as players and fans united in stunned silence, referee Howard Webb ended the match with 41 minutes played.

Bolton had taken an early lead after Darren Pratley's header flicked in off Gareth Bale's shoulder.

But Spurs soon equalised after Bale's cross was headed in by Kyle Walker.

